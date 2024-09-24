The Best Way To Reheat Fried Fish So That It Stays Crispy

Reheating fried foods can be tricky. Whether it's leftover fried chicken or last night's crispy French fries, getting that perfect crunch back is challenging. If you've ever tried reheating fried fish in the microwave, you know it often ends up soggy and rubbery, with the outside too hot and the inside still cold. The microwave's method of heating creates steam, which ruins the texture and can even amplify the fishy taste. Fortunately, using the right method — dry heat — can bring your fried fish back to life.

Advertisement

Ovens, air fryers, and pan-frying are ideal methods for reheating fried fish because they rely on circulating dry heat. Preheat your oven between 275 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place the fish on a wire rack over a baking sheet, allowing the air to crisp the fish evenly without drying it out. For the best results, avoid covering the fish with foil, as it can trap steam and ruin the texture. When reheating fried fish in a pan, use a thin layer of oil over medium heat. Gently fry the fish for a few minutes, turning it over once to restore its golden, crispy exterior without overcooking the inside. Though it's a bit more labor-intensive than using the oven, frying fish in oil brings back the crunch and rich flavor that made it delicious in the first place.

Advertisement