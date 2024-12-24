Caraway Vs Nigella Seeds: Is There A Difference?

Knowing your way around a spice cabinet is an important skill for any cook to master. But some spices can make things a bit trickier, like caraway seeds and nigella seeds, which are occasionally mistaken for the same thing. The fact that both can be used as substitutes for whole cumin in a recipe leads some people to believe that caraway and nigella are actually two different names for the same spice. But the truth is that they are, in fact, quite different.

Both serve as important additions to a well-stocked kitchen and a well-versed chef will be able to use each one to create fabulous (yet different) dishes. Considering the varied colors to the contrasting flavors and the plants that they come from, these seeds are two completely different beasts. From the Middle Eastern recipes that feature the stark black nigella seeds to the cuisines of Europe that use caraway to bring deep flavor to meat dishes and breads, these two spices are worth getting to know.