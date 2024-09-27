Schweinebraten: The Bavarian Pork Dish That's An Oktoberfest Staple

Autumn means Oktoberfest, with its start signaled by a beer tradition at the opening ceremony. Today, Oktoberfest events can now be found all over the world, though the best place to celebrate will always be in the country where it all began: Germany. To be more specific, Oktoberfest was born in the city of Munich, stemming from the wedding of Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen and the crown prince of Bavaria. Today, Bavaria is the largest state in Germany, and Munich is home to the world's premiere Oktoberfest gathering. If you can't make it there, the least you should do is eat like a Bavarian.

Bavarian cuisine is well known for its buttery pretzels and cream-filled donuts, but when it comes to a proper Oktoberfest main course, Schweinebraten is king. Schweinebraten (pronounced SHVINE-uh-BRAHT-en), is a pork roast that's traditionally cooked low and slow in an onion and dark beer sauce. The pork is seasoned with classic German flavors like mustard and caraway seeds. The cut of meat used is flexible, with loin roast and shoulder being the most common options. Pork shoulder is particularly prized for the top layer of fat that turns into crackling in the oven. It's warm, hearty, and the perfect anchor for an Oktoberfest meal — with the right sides, of course.