For Better Salads At Home, Meal Prep With Fast Food Chicken

Although meal prepping makes life more convenient in the long run, the work that originally goes into it can be taxing. Although there are veggie peeling hacks and restaurant tips and tricks that streamline the meal-prepping process, you can make it even easier by cheating the system with fast food chicken.

Using fast food chicken for meal prepping is especially useful when making salads. Because they're often touted as boring and scant, it's easy to omit salads from your weekly meal rotation. However, a diet filled with greens is also a nourishing one, which makes meal-prepped salads a good way to get nutrient-dense foods into your busy week. By purchasing fast food chicken for meal-prepped salads, you eliminate the time and effort it takes to cut, cure, marinate, and cook raw chicken.

Not only does fast food chicken make meal prepping easier, but it also makes salads more enjoyable. Whether it's a Cobb salad topped with crunchy fried chicken, a Caesar salad crowned with grilled strips, or a medley of basic garden greens jazzed up with spicy Nashville hot chicken, a short wait in a fast food line makes that Monday salad far more enticing.