The Perfect Wine To Pair With Potato Chips

According to Camille Parson Goldstein, when you're enjoying a bag of plain, salty potato chips, nothing is better than a crisp, white wine. "The saltiness of the chip will pair well with a crushable, chuggable white wine that doesn't take itself too seriously," she says. Among her suggestions for varietals are pinot gris and sauvignon blanc, both of which have a refreshing flavor that's light and not overly dry. That ability to cut through fat is also why dry white wines work well with creamy, poultry dishes.

If white wine isn't your thing, give Champagne, prosecco, or sparkling wine a try. Wine Enthusiast suggests that the bright acidity of a sparkling wine actually feels a bit crunchy on the tongue, which goes well with crunchy chips while also balancing the salty flavor.

For heavier chip flavors, something bolder may be required. For instance, consider a rosé with barbecue chips, since the crisp, slightly-sweet wine balances out the smoky sweetness of the chips. Sparkling wine is a great fit for salt and vinegar chips. If you're snacking on something spicy, such as a jalapeño flavor, a sauvignon blanc — which isn't too sweet or tart — might cool down the heat. Avoid wines that are high in oak or tannins, since that may overpower the chip flavor. As for the rest? The top picks from the snack and wine aisles are up to you.