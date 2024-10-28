Corn Is The Sweet Addition Your Pancakes And Waffles Need

If you love fresh, summery foods, you need to try corn pancakes and waffles. Corn adds a pop of bright, fresh sweetness to these bready breakfast staples, along with essential nutrients like folate, potassium, and B vitamins. Whether you're trying to add more veggies to your diet or simply craving something new for brunch, elevating pancakes and waffles with corn fits the bill.

Not to be confused with cornbread pancakes and waffles, corn versions of these griddled treats contain actual kernels of corn. Cornbread versions include cornmeal in the batter to create a dense, crisp waffle or pancake. While cornbread is delicious (especially when skillet-baked), fresh corn kernels add more texture and flavor, and don't require special recipes. In fact, you can swap out the fresh corn kernels for canned or frozen to enjoy these pancakes and waffles any time of year.

Corn not only elevates the flavor of traditional buttermilk pancakes and waffles, but it also pairs beautifully with a wide range of other foods. You can, of course, serve them with butter and syrup for a sophisticated riff on kettle corn. However, fresh corn also pairs shockingly well with summer berries, allowing you to take full advantage of seasonal flavors. For a savory version, layer some crisp buttermilk fried chicken over corn waffles, or serve corn pancakes smothered in sausage gravy.