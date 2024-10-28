Corn Is The Sweet Addition Your Pancakes And Waffles Need
If you love fresh, summery foods, you need to try corn pancakes and waffles. Corn adds a pop of bright, fresh sweetness to these bready breakfast staples, along with essential nutrients like folate, potassium, and B vitamins. Whether you're trying to add more veggies to your diet or simply craving something new for brunch, elevating pancakes and waffles with corn fits the bill.
Not to be confused with cornbread pancakes and waffles, corn versions of these griddled treats contain actual kernels of corn. Cornbread versions include cornmeal in the batter to create a dense, crisp waffle or pancake. While cornbread is delicious (especially when skillet-baked), fresh corn kernels add more texture and flavor, and don't require special recipes. In fact, you can swap out the fresh corn kernels for canned or frozen to enjoy these pancakes and waffles any time of year.
Corn not only elevates the flavor of traditional buttermilk pancakes and waffles, but it also pairs beautifully with a wide range of other foods. You can, of course, serve them with butter and syrup for a sophisticated riff on kettle corn. However, fresh corn also pairs shockingly well with summer berries, allowing you to take full advantage of seasonal flavors. For a savory version, layer some crisp buttermilk fried chicken over corn waffles, or serve corn pancakes smothered in sausage gravy.
Making corn pancakes and waffles at home
The easiest way to make corn waffles and pancakes at home is to add fresh or (thawed) frozen corn kernels to your favorite premade mix. Simply measure out the corn as you would something like blueberries or chocolate chips, and fold the kernels gently into the batter. After that, you should be able to cook the batter as usual and serve it with the toppings of your choice.
You can also add corn kernels to a scratch recipe, which may be ideal if you want more control over the sweetness and moisture inside your pancakes and waffles. If you're serving them with a savory meal, you can reduce the amount of sugar in your batter to bring out the corn's nutty flavors. If you plan to use creamed corn for a denser, velvety texture, you may want to reduce the other liquids in the recipe to prevent your pancakes or waffles from becoming mushy.
Though waffles and pancakes of all kinds are most delicious when served hot, you can also set out trays of these as part of a sophisticated brunch bar, along with both sweet and savory toppings. These also make a good make-ahead breakfast, as they'll stay fresh in the fridge for a few days. They also last a while in the freezer, allowing you to thaw them in the oven or toaster for a quick addition to a weekday breakfast or dinner.