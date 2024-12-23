Crispy Fish Deserves A Spot On Your Next Breakfast Sandwich

Although it sounds uncommon, seafood for breakfast isn't as unusual as you might think. Actually, fried fish and eggs is fairly common in the south, as are other seafood breakfast and brunch dishes, like shrimp and grits. If you're not used to seafood for breakfast, the whitefish's mild flavors are a good place to start.

To crisp the fish, you can use something as simple as seasoned all-purpose flour, which you probably already have in the pantry. If you're up for it, you can make a batter by adding any liquid, such as water, beer, or even milk, but it's not a necessary step. Then, fry the fish in some shallow oil on both sides until its exterior is crispy, and it flakes easily with a fork. For the best flavor and texture, serve the fish on a sandwich made from an English muffin or a biscuit. Top it with a little cheese, plus a warm egg, and enjoy it the same way you would any breakfast sandwich. If you don't want to make a breakfast sandwich, you can certainly just pair this dish with a side of eggs and a buttermilk biscuit or even a piece of toast.