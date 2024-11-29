The Most Important Thing To Keep In Mind When Frying Batches Of Fish

If you're not incorporating fish into your diet, then you're missing out. Fish is high in protein, and different types offer various important nutrients. Plus, cooking a fish fillet is easy. You can bake it in the oven, steam it on the stove, or even deep fry it for extra flavor. But if you go the frying route, there are a few rules of thumb in order to get the crispest, tastiest fish possible. Most importantly, don't fry your fish in large batches.

If you're cooking a type of whitefish, such as cod or haddock, then you can expect a mild flavor; these fish fillets are often battered and fried for that reason. But when you place any fish in oil, whether it's battered or not, the fish reduces the oil's temperature. Adding too many fish fillets to the oil means the temperature will drop significantly and take longer to get back to that ideal frying temperature. As a result, the fish's exterior won't crisp properly, leaving you with soggier fish.