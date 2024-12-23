Safely Cleaning Your Cheese Grater Without A Dishwasher

There are a lot of reasons to shred your own cheese, including the fact that some pre-shredded cheeses don't melt the same way fresh would. While freshly shredded cheese will almost always taste best, making it means taking out your cheese grater and having to clean it up afterward. While it may be tempting to toss it in your dishwasher if you have one, chances are this won't get it clean because of all the nooks and crannies. Unfortunately, cheese graters are best washed by hand, but that doesn't mean it has to be a tedious chore!

Cleaning your cheese grater by hand is the only way to ensure that there is no leftover grime, but it can be hazardous to your fingers if you use only a rag or a small sponge to clean it. One slip can cause you to slash your fingers across the jagged side of the grater. That's why, to keep your fingers safe and get your grater as clean as possible, you should use things like a Scotch-Brite dish brush or even a spare toothbrush if you have one on hand. This will keep your fingers away from the grater while the bristles get into the tiny crevices to remove left-behind cheese.

Optimally, you should clean your slicer as soon as you're done using it so the cheese doesn't have time to harden, making it more difficult to remove. However, if the grater has been sitting for a while and the cheese has hardened, soaking it in hot water and dish soap for about half an hour will loosen everything up.