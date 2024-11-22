The Grilled Cheese Addition Gordon Ramsay Uses For Deep, Rich Flavor

Nothing hits quite like a perfectly crispy-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside melty grilled cheese. Whether you're whipping up an easy meal lfor yourself,serving picky younger palates, or craving the classic comfort food served up with a bowl of creamy tomato soup, it's hard to go wrong with crispy carbs and melty cheese. Despite being such a simple meal, the humble grilled cheese invites its fair share of divisive takes and debates, ranging from the reasonable (grilling in coconut oil for the ultimate crispiness, for example) to the seemingly wacky (like whether hot dogs belong in grilled cheese). According to famed chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, to elevate unpretentious bread plus cheese into something truly gourmet, you should be adding caramelized onions to your next grilled sammie. Yes, it matters which bread you choose as your vessel and, of course, which cheeses you fill it with and fat source you slather on the bread, but bite for bite, Ramsay says it's the rich, umami, slightly sweet and pungent spread of caramelized onions that do the most.

To make your sandwich as a Michellen-starred chef would, do as Ramsay suggests in his interview with Tasting Table. After you've assembled your pick of bread, spread or butter, and your layer of cheese, spoon or schmear on your caramelized onions — which are easy to make at home — then grill your sammie as you normally would until perfectly crispy and melty.