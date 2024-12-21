Can You Order A Wedding Cake From Costco?
Costco is known for carrying just about everything a person could want, from fresh goodies in its food court to a well-stocked selection of home goods. Members also love the bulk retailer's bakery section, which is home to what might just be the best store-bought cheesecake in the country and plenty of other coveted baked goods — including wedding cakes (sort of). While Costco's custom, in-store confections might not specifically be marketed toward the romantic union, there are a few ways to get creative with what's on offer in order to make things perfect for your special occasion.
Ordering from Costco allows celebrating couples to save big bucks on their wedding cake, one of the most important parts of the day, and one that can easily eat into the budget. A trip to the retailer's bakery section will net you a massive, crowd-pleasing dessert for a fraction of the price people typically spend, which is anywhere between $300 to $700 due to the specialty ingredients and custom designs typically involved. Buying Costco sheet cakes is a great way to keep traditions alive without breaking the bank. You and your loved one might still have a lot on your plates concerning wedding preparation, but at least one of them will be a delicious sweet treat that didn't burn a hole through your wallets.
Personalize Costco's custom cakes to be your own
There are a few things to know about Costco's cake options before ordering. No, it's not just that bakers will pre-slice your cakes for you if needed. For starters, because there are no official wedding cakes, you're limited to the bulk retailer's custom cake selections, which can only be ordered in person. You'll have two flavors to pick from, which include chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling or white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse. There are only two sizes as well: a 10-inch round cake that serves 16 people and a half-sheet cake that feeds 48.
While Costco will decorate any cake with frosting and a custom message, you can upgrade your special dessert after purchase if you aren't a fan of the chain's available design options, such as roses and balloons. People have done everything from hacking and stacking rectangular sheet cakes to repurposing both frosting and cake to create a more traditional round-tiered look, like one cake decorator did on Instagram. With a little elbow grease, you too can create a wedding-worthy, classy creation by ordering custom cakes from Costco and making it your own. With the right touches, your guests might never know they're eating a D.I.Y. product made from a few grocery store-bought goods. In fact, in a test of store-bought wedding cakes, one TikToker found that Costco's offering tasted the best.