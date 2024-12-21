Can You Order A Wedding Cake From Costco?

Costco is known for carrying just about everything a person could want, from fresh goodies in its food court to a well-stocked selection of home goods. Members also love the bulk retailer's bakery section, which is home to what might just be the best store-bought cheesecake in the country and plenty of other coveted baked goods — including wedding cakes (sort of). While Costco's custom, in-store confections might not specifically be marketed toward the romantic union, there are a few ways to get creative with what's on offer in order to make things perfect for your special occasion.

Ordering from Costco allows celebrating couples to save big bucks on their wedding cake, one of the most important parts of the day, and one that can easily eat into the budget. A trip to the retailer's bakery section will net you a massive, crowd-pleasing dessert for a fraction of the price people typically spend, which is anywhere between $300 to $700 due to the specialty ingredients and custom designs typically involved. Buying Costco sheet cakes is a great way to keep traditions alive without breaking the bank. You and your loved one might still have a lot on your plates concerning wedding preparation, but at least one of them will be a delicious sweet treat that didn't burn a hole through your wallets.