The Prep Mistake That's Giving You The Worst Chicken Cutlets

Chicken shines in many forms, but there's a special simple appeal to a breaded cutlet. With a crispy exterior and succulent white meat inside, it's an easy-to-love showcase of the protein. Generally, the dish's assembly is straightforward. Pound the poultry thin, then season, cover in bread crumbs, and fry in hot oil. Yet even in such a series of steps, there are a few pitfalls to keep an eye on, starting from the butchering phase with the mistake that causes burnt cutlets.

Another especially prominent mishap occurs during the prep phase: Not removing fat, sinew, and skin adhered to the bird. Although edible, with their tough, chewy consistency, these chicken scraps are not the texture you want to bite into inside the breading. Furthermore, their tight structure acts like a binder, pulling together the meat whenever you attempt to tenderize it. As a result, flattening the meat with a mallet won't be quite as effective. So although these bits may seem like just a few discolored structures and you may be tempted to skip this step, know they'll have a profound effect on the end result of your chicken dish if not removed.