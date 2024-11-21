What Makes Carbonade Valdostana Different From Beef Stew?

This beef stew recipe hails specifically from Northwest Italy. Located by the French and Swiss border, the cuisine in this area draws heavily from more northern areas. So the fact its name is shared with the popular Belgian beef stew carbonnade is no coincidence. While this Flemish dish employs beer, onions, and herbs for flavor, carbonade valdostana shifts to an Italian palate.

For one, carbonade valdostana uses red wine, a commonality it shares with French-style beef stews. Furthermore, the seasoning ingredients reflect the mountainous surroundings, like juniper berries, rosemary, sage, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. And this Italian version is traditionally made with a beef that's salt cured. While such a practice is no longer mandatory for the dish, some chefs choose to create a similar marinated consistency by seasoning the beef with salt and flavors for a day prior.

Even within this particular Italian region, there's further variety with the dish. Seasonings change from village to village, and a few even use beer, like in Belgium. A particularly noted distinction is in how the meat is cut — some slice it, while others chop it into strips. Otherwise, carbonade valdostana follows an assembly akin to other beef stews. Collagen-rich cuts like rump are slow simmered to tender perfection. And in Italian style, it's all served over polenta, which you should consider making in your rice cooker.