The Science Behind How Nitro Beer Is Made
For beer drinkers, a big part of the experience is in the bubbles. The effervescence in a glass isn't just a signature of the drink, it's a functional element that helps deliver aroma and flavor. The bubbles can even be useful for food pairing since they can act as tiny tongue scrubbers that cleanse the palate. Beyond that, this elemental gas is necessary for getting the liquid out of a keg and into your pint glass. However, you may have noticed that not all beers have the same sensory experience when it comes to bubbles — particularly if you're ordering a nitro option, which looks and feels distinctive from standard carbonated beers. So how does nitro beer work?
The truth is, both types of beer are delivered to the drinker through the same process — the difference when it comes to nitro beers is that the source of that pressure and those bubbles is an entirely different gas altogether. Instead of a usual keg that's carbonated with carbon dioxide, these beers are pumped from their vessel through a draught line and out through a tap using nitrogen, and this is what provides a nitro beer with its distinctive qualities.
Nitro specifics
If you've ever had a beer on nitrogen, you may have noticed a big difference in the personality of those bubbles. That's because they're smaller, more tightly packed, and they create an effect known as cascading. This type of texture is ideal for certain beers; this a great way to drink stouts (Guinness being perhaps the most famous), brown ales, and porters — the less hoppy, more malty styles that benefit from a richer, creamier mouthfeel.
Nitrogen has been used for other beverages in recent years, especially coffee and cocktails. The same principles and benefits apply, giving your drink that smooth and silky quality. You can even find nitrogen-infused cans that make it easy to have the same experience right at home.
Carbon dioxide is useful for so many things; you can use it to make butter that can save the planet and even use club soda to amp up your fried dishes. But make space for a little nitro beer in your life, and you'll appreciate the way science adds dimension to your suds.