This Non-Dairy Butter Is Made From CO2 And Can Help Save The Planet

Be it grass-fed or standard butter, that same stick of buttery goodness you use to enrich your morning pancakes or fluff up your baked goods has a dark side where the environment is concerned. For every kilogram of butter, nearly 17 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent is expelled into the atmosphere, according to CarbonCloud. The main culprits are cows, whose milk is used to make butter. These animals produce a lot of methane gas as they digest their food. In fact, the livestock industry as a whole is responsible for about 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

With the Earth's climate in dire straits, people have been trying to find alternatives to dairy products. Lately, the go-to butter substitute is margarine. Produced from vegetable oil, it's close enough in taste and texture to butter to make for some flavorful and pillowy baked goods when swapped. But even margarine has come under fire lately due to its link to deforestation.

Now, a California start-up called Savor is making waves with an innovative solution: "butter" made from carbon dioxide. It sounds like science fiction or a far-too-ambitious Silicon Valley pitch, but the company is backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates. So, it really does seem like they have a genuine solution in the works. What's more, Gates himself tried it and gave a rather encouraging verdict: "I couldn't believe that wasn't butter."

