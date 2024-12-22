A Comma In A Recipe Can Mean A Lot More Than You Think It Does

Recipe writing is an art. You might not even think of it as writing, but it requires absolute precision, not only in word choice but also in punctuation. Overlooking punctuation is one of several mistakes made by beginner bakers and cooks.

Just consider the damage that could be done if Ina Garten had left out the comma from this ingredient listing for flour in her recipe for chocolate pecan scones: "3 tablespoons plus 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided." Without it, you might dump all 4 cups and 3 tablespoons into the mixing bowl all at when the flour is first called for. You'd end up with a dense, inedible mess instead of perfectly baked scones. But one of Ina Garten's tips for becoming a better home cook is to follow a recipe exactly — and that means looking at its punctuation, too.

Of course, while you learned the importance of commas in school, most of us don't think about grammar when we're cooking (in fact, you might consider that one of the best things about cooking). But the comma in a recipe can radically affect the meanings of ingredients and instructions, making the difference between delicious and disgusting.