Why Rotating Your Pans Matters For Baked Goods
More than likely, you've seen this instruction written in your favorite sugar cookie or carrot cake recipe: Rotate your baking pan half-way through the baking time. Turning your pan of baked goods right in the middle of baking is common guidance. But why?
Simply put, it's difficult to produce an even coverage of heat in a conventional oven. They usually have two heat sources, from the top and bottom. Often, the middle portion of your oven will be warmer than the sides. So, when baking a pan of pro-level chocolate chip cookies, you may find that the cookies on one side of your pan bake much faster than the other. To prevent one side from overbaking and the other from underbaking, it is important to turn your pan 180 degrees. This will allow for a more even bake.
This is especially helpful guidance when baking items in large pans, as these pans can obstruct flow of heat throughout the oven. And if you're using multiple racks to bake, you should also swap sheets as well as rotating your pan. This is key for baking batches of cookies or two pans of batter for a layer cake. Doing so will produce the most even bake possible and prevent any lopsided cookies or layers. You can also extend this advice to all sorts of cooking. You'll definitely want to turn your perfectly shaped lasagna, for example, or pan of roasted veggies.
Conventional and convection ovens
Professional bakers, and pastry shops, need an even cook on their breads and cakes without the fuss of turning pans half way through. Why? This constant opening and closing of the oven let's out a large amount of heat, creating a waste of energy and a fluctuating oven temperature. For this reason, many professional bakeries use convection ovens to bake their large quantities of products, creating consistent results. But what makes convection ovens so efficient? For starters, most convection ovens have three heat sources, rather than two. Additionally, convection ovens use fans to evenly distribute heat throughout.
Unfortunately for home cooks, convection ovens aren't the standard for most home kitchens. Conventional gas and electric ovens are more abundantly available. Of course, you can purchase a convection oven of your own, though it is a pricey investment to say the least. Or, if you're feeling thrifty, you can also use an air fryer to bake in small batches, as they are essentially shrunken down versions of convection ovens. Again, most recipes are written with the assumption that you will be using a conventional oven. With this in mind, if you are going to use a convection oven (or air fryer) to avoid the rotating game, you'll want to reduce your oven's temperature and might also want to shorten your cook time.