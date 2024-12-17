Why It's Best To Store Fresh Ginger In Alcohol
Ginger is one of the most delicious and vibrant ingredients you can keep in your kitchen. Not only is it great for spicing up your morning coffee or adding extra zing to your burger mix, but it has a number of health benefits. The compound gingerol found in ginger root is excellent for digestion. It can also ease nausea and help control gas and bloating. Moreover, some research has pointed to ginger having anti-inflammatory properties. For these reasons, and because it's so flavorful, everyone should keep ginger on hand.
However, a little goes a long way when you're using ginger, and chances are it will take you a while to get through a whole root. Unfortunately, peeled ginger only lasts two to three weeks, even when properly stored in the refrigerator. That's not a lot of time to get through a ginger root unless you use it daily, which most people won't. Fortunately, there is a way to keep ginger fresh for up to three months; all you need is a little alcohol.
Alcohol is fantastic for keeping ginger fresh because it stops the enzymes that cause ginger's pectin and starch to break down. It also preserves its flavor while infusing the alcohol with a hint of spice that's perfect for whipping up some warming rum cocktails — provided you use rum, that is. There are many types of alcohol you can use to preserve ginger, including light rum, vodka, dry sherry, rice wine, and vodka. It's a good idea to stick with using light-colored alcohol because that way, you can more easily see any bacterial growth, which will usually make the alcohol look cloudy.
How you can properly store sliced ginger in alcohol
When storing ginger in alcohol, you don't want to just throw the whole root in a jar and call it a day. Instead, use either a peeler or the edge of a spoon and remove the rough outer skin of the ginger. This will allow you to get rid of any dry or damaged areas. Now, depending on the size of your storage container and root, you can either store it as is or cut it into chunks or slices. We'd recommend storing the ginger in slices because it will be easier to grab what you need when cooking without removing the whole root and chopping pieces off.
Once your ginger is in the container, cover it entirely in the alcohol of your choice and store it in your fridge. When it comes time to use your ginger, just take out what you need and continue storing the rest. Don't worry about it tasting like alcohol because this will burn off when exposed to heat. However, if you're using the ginger without applying heat, a slight taste of alcohol can remain.
Speaking of alcohol, though, the flavor the ginger root will impart in it is second to none, and it's certainly not something you can replicate with artificial flavors. The warming spice is undeniable and it provides an exciting kick to many different cocktails, depending on the alcohol you've used.