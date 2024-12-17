Why It's Best To Store Fresh Ginger In Alcohol

Ginger is one of the most delicious and vibrant ingredients you can keep in your kitchen. Not only is it great for spicing up your morning coffee or adding extra zing to your burger mix, but it has a number of health benefits. The compound gingerol found in ginger root is excellent for digestion. It can also ease nausea and help control gas and bloating. Moreover, some research has pointed to ginger having anti-inflammatory properties. For these reasons, and because it's so flavorful, everyone should keep ginger on hand.

However, a little goes a long way when you're using ginger, and chances are it will take you a while to get through a whole root. Unfortunately, peeled ginger only lasts two to three weeks, even when properly stored in the refrigerator. That's not a lot of time to get through a ginger root unless you use it daily, which most people won't. Fortunately, there is a way to keep ginger fresh for up to three months; all you need is a little alcohol.

Alcohol is fantastic for keeping ginger fresh because it stops the enzymes that cause ginger's pectin and starch to break down. It also preserves its flavor while infusing the alcohol with a hint of spice that's perfect for whipping up some warming rum cocktails — provided you use rum, that is. There are many types of alcohol you can use to preserve ginger, including light rum, vodka, dry sherry, rice wine, and vodka. It's a good idea to stick with using light-colored alcohol because that way, you can more easily see any bacterial growth, which will usually make the alcohol look cloudy.