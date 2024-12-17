The Fast Food Staple Costco Food Courts Only Sell Outside The US

From generous edible samples to a thrifty food court, Costco stores have mastered the art of creating an enjoyable shopping experience by enticing customers with tasty food. After a day of shopping at the members-only warehouse, people love stopping at the Costco food court for various items, like an incredibly affordable $1.50 hot dog combo or a pizza you can take hot-to-go. Not all Costco food courts are the same, however.

The bulk retailer's food court items differ depending on where you live. For instance, you'll find poutine on the menu in Canada and croquetas in Spain. Those lucky enough to have visited a Costco in a different country might have noticed another menu item not found in the United States: fried chicken.

According to a Costco Reddit thread, the Costco in Hangzhou, China offers buckets of spicy fried chicken legs (3 pieces) for $43.9 yuan or $6.07 U.S. dollars. Another Costco thread shows the same spicy fried chicken on the menu in Suzhou, China, for the same price, which, as one Redditor pointed out, is about the price of four hot dogs. Meanwhile, in Taiwan, Costco members can buy a 6-piece crispy chicken bucket for $289 Taiwanese dollars or $8.87 U.S. dollars. Yet, price doesn't even really matter. That the United States lacks the option for fried chicken is what really hurts.