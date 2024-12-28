Why You'll Often See Red, Black And Green Colored Foods On The Table For Kwanzaa

At the Karamu Ya Imani (Feast of Faith), held on December 31, the foods that adorn the tables from end to end embody the vibrant hues of Kwanzaa: black, red, and green. The holiday's color palette draws its inspiration from the symbolism of the Bendera, the Pan-African flag, which represents unity among African diaspora. Red denotes the struggle and the liberation of the people, black represents the people themselves, and green is emblematic of hope for the future. And foods such as red beans and rice, black-eyed peas, and collard greens count among the recipes that are not only traditionally served on Kwanzaa but which also embrace the colors of the holiday.

There are no rules about what you should or shouldn't serve at Kwanzaa, but the menu choices featured during the karamu are influenced by a number of cultures, with foods from Africa, South America, the Caribbean, and the American South featuring heavily on Kwanzaa menus. And as with other holidays throughout the year, it's common to bring dishes that reflect the holiday's color scheme to the table.