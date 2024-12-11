Yelp's Second-Best Chinese Restaurant Of 2024 Isn't In NYC Or LA

Popular business review site Yelp just published its list of the Top 100 Chinese Restaurants across the United States for 2024. Noting that searches for Chinese restaurants spike on the platform every December, the list's curators selected the best independent Chinese eateries in the country by analyzing review data.

While major U.S. cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago are typically considered to be the epicenter of award-winning cuisine in the country and contain many of its Michelin-starred restaurants, a number of the top Chinese restaurants on Yelp's list come from smaller locales. In fact, the second-ranked spot belongs to Jayd Bun in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, which specializes in freshly made dishes like pan-fried buns, noodles, and dumplings from chef Annie Parisi.

Yelp identified the restaurant as its No. 1 Top New England Restaurant in 2022, and users consistently rave about the food, giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars with 295 reviews. One Yelper highlighted by the platform referred to it as "Literally one of the best meals" they had all year. Though the top spot on Yelp's Top 100 Chinese Restaurants list went to Maxi's Noodle in Queens, New York, third and fourth place went to eateries in Sacramento, California and Amherst, Massachusetts, respectively, proving that delicious Chinese food can be found nationwide.