How To Melt Almond Bark In The Microwave Without Burning It

Everyone knows chocolate. The beloved sweet melds a magical combination of cocoa butters, chocolate liquor, sugar, vanilla, and lecithin, an emulsifier, to craft a dessert with wide-ranging appeal. Whether it's baking chocolate or a bar showcasing a single origin producer, the treat covers a wide range. Yet chocolate can be tricky to melt, so there's also almond bark, a sweet foodstuff that offers similar qualities in terms of texture and appearance, but without the use of cocoa.

Also called confectionary coating, don't confuse the food with a chocolate bark peppered with nuts. Instead, almond bark uses sugar, vegetable fats, vanilla, and stabilizers to craft a chocolate-like product that can easily liquify and cover everything from pretzels to strawberries. So, if you're wondering what's the best way to melt the sweet for tasty coated treats, then turn to the microwave.

To avoid burning, heat shaved almond bark chips for 30 seconds at a time in a microwave-safe bowl until melting starts. Remove the container and mix the contents with a spatula, perhaps adding a bit of vegetable shortening to aid with melting. Then, add more shaved chips as needed and heat the almond bark for short 10 second intervals, stirring as needed, until the mixture is melted to your liking. Whenever you're hoping to whip up a similar alternative to chocolate-covered ice cream bites with ease, keep this technique in mind.