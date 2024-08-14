Kwame Onwuachi's Advice On Marrying Cuisines In Your Cooking

When you're experimenting in your own kitchen, it's inevitable that mistakes will be made. Even cooking simple dishes relies on knowledge (or at least a sense) of ingredient ratios and cooking times that only comes with experience. However, if you're experimenting with fusion cuisines, which involve combining dishes from different cultures and food destinations around the world, then you have the opportunity to create something completely new — or you might mash together complex flavors in awkward ways that make no sense. So, how do you marry different cuisines together at home?

We spoke with chef Kwame Onwuachi, the owner and head chef of Tatiana, an Afro-Caribbean restaurant in New York City. Onwuachi is currently partnering with beer brand Guinness on a Block Party in NYC, and he says that mixing multiple cuisines is all about being deliberate. "I start with some sort of intention rather than throwing things together wildly," Onwuachi says. "I work from a place of understanding the history of the dish and then trying to bring my own personal references into that space."