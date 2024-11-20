The Best Appetizers To Pair With A Dirty Martini
We all know that a glass of wine is best paired with an elegant board of assorted cheeses, while a pint of beer is better suited to a dish of salted nuts (or perhaps a giant soft pretzel). But what should our go-to snack order be when we sidle up to our favorite bar and order that dirty martini we've been craving? Do visions of truffle fries dance in your head? Or are you picturing a classic Caesar salad with a hefty serving of shaved Parmesan instead? Or, now that we've mentioned it, are you considering ordering both?
To find the definitive answer, Chowhound spoke exclusively with a cocktail educator and consultant, Tiffanie Barriere — also known as the Drinking Coach — to better understand which flavors best accompany a dirty martini. Of course, just like you can drink your martini with a twist, onion, or olive (stuffed with blue cheese or otherwise), the most delicious accompanying appetizer is a matter of personal preference. But Barriere helpfully offers several appetizing insights to suit any palate.
Why salty, briny flavors work best
Whether ordering at the bar or mixing up a dirty martini at home, the dirty martini cocktail is markedly different from the classic, thanks to the inclusion of one "dirty" ingredient: olive brine. That salty, sharp taste pairs well with other mouth-puckering morsels like pickles and olives, but it also serves as a strong complement to salty, briny flavors from the sea. That's why Tiffanie Barriere recommends an order of oysters alongside your dirty martini. A salty, straight-from-the-ocean taste comes with the territory when eating oysters. Plus, the vinegar in mignonette sauce and the burst of lemon usually squeezed on top of each oyster works perfectly with the slow-sipping, alcohol-forward cocktail (particularly when it's served with a lemon twist).
Lemon, parsley, and other herbs that typically accompany seafood also pair well with the herbaceous, floral flavors found in gin, so a dirty gin martini with half a dozen oysters on the half shell is certainly a winning combination. "If a raw dozen isn't your thing, try shrimp scampi, shrimp Rockefeller, sushi, or mussels," Barriere adds.
Why umami-forward flavors make sense
The vinegary taste of olive brine in a dirty martini can also easily stand up to strong umami flavors. "If seafood is not your thing, a burger is also really exciting to pair with a dirty martini," says Barriere. "The brine and spirit level cut very well with the fat and dressings of a juicy burger." A rich but snackable slider is the perfect bar bite, and as Barriere notes, both beef and Impossible burgers pair well with a strong, sharp cocktail. For the ultimate cocktail-appetizer duo, ask for some spice on your slider and perhaps another sprinkling of blue cheese on top to go alongside the blue cheese-stuffed olive in your martini glass.
If you still can't get those french fries or leafy greens out of your head, try ordering your dirty martini with vodka rather than gin to play up the pairings. "Vodka maintains a less complex refreshment and keeps pairings simpler and lighter," Barriere explains. So look for a simpler flavor profile in your appetizers when sipping vodka.
Now it's time to order your martini like an expert, choose your appetizer fighter, and decide which duo best works for you.