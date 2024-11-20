The Best Appetizers To Pair With A Dirty Martini

We all know that a glass of wine is best paired with an elegant board of assorted cheeses, while a pint of beer is better suited to a dish of salted nuts (or perhaps a giant soft pretzel). But what should our go-to snack order be when we sidle up to our favorite bar and order that dirty martini we've been craving? Do visions of truffle fries dance in your head? Or are you picturing a classic Caesar salad with a hefty serving of shaved Parmesan instead? Or, now that we've mentioned it, are you considering ordering both?

To find the definitive answer, Chowhound spoke exclusively with a cocktail educator and consultant, Tiffanie Barriere — also known as the Drinking Coach — to better understand which flavors best accompany a dirty martini. Of course, just like you can drink your martini with a twist, onion, or olive (stuffed with blue cheese or otherwise), the most delicious accompanying appetizer is a matter of personal preference. But Barriere helpfully offers several appetizing insights to suit any palate.