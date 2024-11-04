Your Sous Vide Works For Pasteurizing Eggs At Home In A Pinch

Raw eggs are essential to many recipes, such as mayonnaise, hollandaise sauce, traditional Caesar dressing, and eggnog. However, you undoubtedly have heard that consuming raw eggs has a chance of making you sick. Hence why Mom always told you not to eat the raw cookie dough! While raw eggs do carry a health risk, pasteurizing them can reduce the risk. Unfortunately, finding pasteurized eggs is easier said than done, as few retailers tend to carry them. Although all egg products outside of the shell, such as liquid eggs in a container, are required to be pasteurized, the eggs you find in the carton are not.

This led to a rise in people taking matters into their own hands by learning how to pasteurize eggs at home using a technique called sous vide. Meaning "under vacuum" in French, this method uses a low-temperature water bath to cook foods inside a vacuum-sealed bag. Since pasteurization uses low heat, below water's boiling temperature, to render microorganisms and bacteria inactive while also stopping enzyme and microbial activity, sous vide seems like the perfect way to make eggs safe at home.

For sous vide pasteurization, an immersion circulator, like the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker can be used. Immersion circulators circulate water at the temperature you set them at, and can maintain a precise temperature for an extended period of time. For egg pasteurization, this would be 135 degrees Fahrenheit for 90 minutes.