The Lace Hack For Easy, Yet Impressive, Cake Decorations

Ever find yourself stressing over pulling together the perfect dessert to enjoy with company or a quiet cup of tea? We have all been there. Decorating a cake for any occasion can be super intimidating, but it does not have to be. In fact, there are several hacks to help basic bakers create elegant cake designs without any formal training — like this simple one that only requires a spoon and bag and will leave your cake with a beautifully textured design. But maybe you want something that has an intricate design but does not require manipulating frosting. No problem; there is an easy tip that only needs a piece of lace and powdered sugar.

Now, lace is not one of the more typical baking essentials, such as a mixing bowl or a rolling pin, but it is easy to find in the average household. You can use a clean piece of lace from a clothing item or a decorative doily, or even a piece of thick, lace ribbon for this trick. Ready to bring your homemade cake to the next level? In just a few minutes and with no strenuous technique, you can transform any ordinary cake into a stylish masterpiece with this lace hack.