What Makes Vodka Gluten-Free?

From cocktails to sauces, vodka is as much a staple at the bar as it is in the kitchen. A splash of vodka can unlock the secret to juicy fried chicken or the best pasta sauce you've ever made and is key for a stress-melting dirty martini. If you're following a gluten-free diet it may seem easier to make that martini than it is to decide if it's safe to drink. That's because the idea of gluten-safe grain alcohol seems contradictory. Gluten-free vodka does exist, though, and it's all thanks to the distillation process.

Wheat is one of the cereal grains used to make vodka, which is why those who avoid gluten question whether vodka is safe. As those grains go through the distillation process, though, gluten proteins fall away and what's left is pure and gluten-free vodka. However, distilled vodka can have cross-contact with gluten during any of the processes after distillation. Cross-contact can also be a problem when preparing and serving drinks or food containing vodka. You could get gluten in your vodka drink if you don't use gluten-free mixers or a bartender puts a biodegradable wheat straw in your drink.