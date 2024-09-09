The Rare Coffee Variety That's Literally Spit Out By Monkeys

If you're a connoisseur who knows how to use flavor notes, you may have heard of civet coffee, also called kopi luwak, made from coffee beans excreted by the Asian palm civet. However, that exotic coffee isn't the only type to be made with the help of animals.

Monkey coffee, also called monkey parchment coffee, is a rare type of coffee that is only cultivated in India and Taiwan with the help of Formosan rock macaques and rhesus monkeys. Unlike civet coffee, which is made from partially digested coffee beans, monkey coffee is made from chewed-up and spit-out beans. This certainly makes it a bit more palatable to the average consumer. However, you won't find monkey coffee at your local Starbucks or Dunkin', as it seems few people have tried it — that's because it's extremely hard to source.

Despite its rarity, monkey coffee is sought out by coffee lovers as a one-of-a-kind treat that boasts bold flavors that can't be replicated. Like civet coffee, it's something you probably shouldn't pass up if you get the chance to try it.

