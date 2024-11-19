What Makes Red Espresso Unique?

Espresso is one of the most widely available and commonly enjoyed forms of coffee out there. It is also quite complex and comes in many forms. People are often s urprised to learn that there is a difference between coffee and espresso. There are even different ways to make and order espresso, like ordering a long-shot espresso.

On top of all the interesting intricacies of espresso, there are even different espresso alternatives out there. Red espresso is one of those alternatives; it is made out of rooibos tea leaves instead of coffee beans. Typically, red espresso is pre-ground and can be used in coffee machines the same way ground coffee beans could be used.

One of the major benefits of red espresso is that it is actually caffeine free. Additionally, red espresso is high in antioxidants, making it a healthier alternative. With these traits combined, red espresso is a perfect espresso alternative for people who want the ritual of coffee with more health benefits.