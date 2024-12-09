The Right Way To Cook Frozen Vegetables In The Air Fryer

From crispy fries and tater tots to brownies and burgers, air fryers are ideal for cooking all sorts of quick and tasty meals, sides, and snacks. The ease and effectiveness of this cooking method is also why you should be cooking frozen veggies in an air fryer. You can skip the time-consuming prep or thawing period and load up the appliance with vegetables straight from the freezer. Just make sure to follow a few pro tips to ensure the perfect flavor and texture every time.

Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef for the Ninja Test Kitchen, shared some advice for evenly crisping your frozen veggies in an air fryer. "The most important part of cooking frozen vegetables is to ensure there's enough space for air to circulate. If you're cooking a large batch, it's better to cook them in batches," she tells Chowhound exclusively. She also recommends "shaking the basket halfway through cooking to ensure even crispiness."

Air fryers work to make your food crispy by circulating hot air around your food, providing an even cook on all sides. However, if you crowd the contents of your air fryer, the hot air won't be able to circulate around the food, leaving it undercooked and soggy. Follow a few more of Buck's helpful suggestions for flavorful, crispy, evenly cooked veggies every time.