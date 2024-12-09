The Silky Egg Custard Cubes That Make German Wedding Soup Unforgettable
Hearty soups scratch a special sort of itch. Loaded with ingredients of different colors, textures, and flavors, they meld components into one comforting dish. And to add an extra dash of satiation, chefs often add filling bites of doughy or egg-based creations, thereby enriching the consistency. Examples of such a technique are found all across the world — from chicken and dumplings made with canned biscuits to a classic matzo ball soup.
Here's yet another delicious filling worth adding to a pot: egg custard bites called eierstich. Traditionally added to German wedding soup, these soft sponges are formed from a simple mix of eggs, milk, and seasonings, typically nutmeg, salt, and pepper. The custard cubes are prepared separately, first strained into a container set in a hot water bath. Then, over a duration of about 30 minutes, the custard sets, thickening into a consistency that's sliceable into varying shapes. Cubes are the most common form, although some people also craft stars, diamonds, and even hearts, adding to wedding soup's celebratory nature.
These custard shapes add fun and flavor to soup
The simple combination of liquid, egg, and gentle heat used to make eierstich is reminiscent of dishes like Chinese steamed eggs. However, rather than being enjoyed on its own, the eierstich mixture is designated as a wondrously malleable filling. Suspended in soups, it adds a silky, soothing texture that hits the spot.
The most classic application of these egg custard cubes is Hochzeitssuppe — the hearty and laborious German wedding soup. Crafted on an expansive medley of root and green vegetables, chicken, beef, spices and more, the savory dish combines ingredients in a clear broth. The delectable custardy dumplings are folded into the mix, imbuing a texture that wonderfully complements the egg noodles, meatballs, and chopped root vegetables typically added to the soup. And since the egg custard is prepared standalone, it's easy to manage the timing of the dish when making it at home. So, in addition to the all-out wedding soup, feel free to craft the egg custard for other comforting classics like chicken noodle soup, too. Don't forget to cut them into shapes for an extra special touch.