Hearty soups scratch a special sort of itch. Loaded with ingredients of different colors, textures, and flavors, they meld components into one comforting dish. And to add an extra dash of satiation, chefs often add filling bites of doughy or egg-based creations, thereby enriching the consistency. Examples of such a technique are found all across the world — from chicken and dumplings made with canned biscuits to a classic matzo ball soup.

Here's yet another delicious filling worth adding to a pot: egg custard bites called eierstich. Traditionally added to German wedding soup, these soft sponges are formed from a simple mix of eggs, milk, and seasonings, typically nutmeg, salt, and pepper. The custard cubes are prepared separately, first strained into a container set in a hot water bath. Then, over a duration of about 30 minutes, the custard sets, thickening into a consistency that's sliceable into varying shapes. Cubes are the most common form, although some people also craft stars, diamonds, and even hearts, adding to wedding soup's celebratory nature.