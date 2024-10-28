Chinese Steamed Eggs Is The Delicate Dish You Need To Make ASAP
Whether you want to break out of your morning meal routine or are looking for a simple dinner solution, Chinese steamed eggs is the answer. Simple, creamy, and joyfully jiggly, this eggs-cellent technique makes what could be called a savory flan. It features a delicate, custard-like texture and rich flavor that literally melts in your mouth and, if made correctly, has a glorious wobble-worthy presentation.
Often called egg custard, silken eggs, or chawanmushi, it's a dish which at its core consists of few ingredients: eggs, water (or dashi), a pinch of salt, and a sauce added after cooking. A simple sauce includes a teaspoon of sugar, soy sauce, and sesame oil, but the sauce, and added toppings, can be as elaborate or creative as you wish. Before you start adding more ingredients — such as sliced mushrooms, crab, shrimp, or even a little pan-fried pork belly — it's probably best to begin by mastering the basics.
Making Chinese steamed eggs
Though you'll find recipes for Chinese egg custard made in an air fryer or an Instant Pot, the most affordable option is to go old-school with a steamer. This recipe is effective whether you're using a traditional bamboo steamer basket or a stainless steel steamer insert, either way it's mostly about the preparation.
Aside from finding a good ratio of eggs to water or broth (approximately ¾ cup of water for two eggs), it's a good idea to strain your whisked egg mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove the stringy membrane or chalaza, a process which will ensure a creamier, silkier texture. Also, after pouring your egg mixture into a ramekin or small bowl, cover it tightly with cling wrap before steaming which prevents water from dropping onto the surface of the custard, which can make it look bubbly or wrinkled. After steaming the eggs for 10-12 minutes, top with a soy sesame sauce, chopped scallions and enjoy!