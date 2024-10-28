Chinese Steamed Eggs Is The Delicate Dish You Need To Make ASAP

Whether you want to break out of your morning meal routine or are looking for a simple dinner solution, Chinese steamed eggs is the answer. Simple, creamy, and joyfully jiggly, this eggs-cellent technique makes what could be called a savory flan. It features a delicate, custard-like texture and rich flavor that literally melts in your mouth and, if made correctly, has a glorious wobble-worthy presentation.

Often called egg custard, silken eggs, or chawanmushi, it's a dish which at its core consists of few ingredients: eggs, water (or dashi), a pinch of salt, and a sauce added after cooking. A simple sauce includes a teaspoon of sugar, soy sauce, and sesame oil, but the sauce, and added toppings, can be as elaborate or creative as you wish. Before you start adding more ingredients — such as sliced mushrooms, crab, shrimp, or even a little pan-fried pork belly — it's probably best to begin by mastering the basics.