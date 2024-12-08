Is It Safe To Use Cast Iron On Glass Top Stoves?

One of the biggest myths about cast-iron skillets is that you have to put them in storage if you have a glass cooktop. Instead, there are a few key things you can do to minimize or eliminate the risk of damage. One of the most important is making sure your cast iron is completely clean before using it. And club soda is the secret to cleaning your cast iron if you have any stubborn stuck-on food or gunk. If you don't, it could become carbonized from the heat and leave a stain on your stovetop and pan. While it is possible to remove burned-on food stains with some baking soda and effort, it's best to avoid it if you can.

Cast iron is also notorious for uneven heating, and that can create hot spots that potentially lead to thermal shock, which can damage the stovetop. For this reason, it's best to heat cast iron slowly on a glass cooktop, starting from low and gradually increasing to allow for steadier heat distribution.

Also, keep in mind the cookware you use should be no more than an inch larger than the size of the burner you put it on, max. Otherwise, the very edges of the pot don't get hot anyway. So use the smallest, lightest cast-iron pots or pans you can. To prevent scorching, you should also remove your cast-iron cookware as soon as you're done cooking rather than letting it cool on the stove.