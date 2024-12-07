The Vermont Restaurant That Doubles As An IKEA-Esque Furniture Store
Eating and shopping go hand in hand. Calories are needed to peruse and purchase, and we see this concept work very well at IKEA. No one wants to make home decor decisions on an empty stomach! Naturally, similar to IKEA, an independent store in Manchester, Vermont, has capitalized on the combined "eat and shop for furniture" concept. While IKEA highlights Swedish concepts in both furniture design and food menu, Depot 62 showcases its Turkish and Mediterranean roots.
Originally from Turkey, Alp Basdogan opened the hybrid restaurant-retailer in 2005. The furnishing department of the establishment is modern with international design, offering Turkish rugs, handmade decor, and eccentric furniture inspired by nature and earth tones. The food menu reflects the same themes of the furniture section: It's earthy, slow-cooked with intention, and internationally inspired. Menu items are inspired by Turkey and the Southeast Mediterranean, and dishes are cooked in a wood-fired oven at 700 degrees. Many dishes are served up to be shared in a guvec, a traditional Turkish earthenware pot.
If you've never had Turkish food before, Depot 62 explains on its menu that sweet and sour is a flavor combination commonly found in traditional Turkish dishes, with important spices being black pepper, sumac, and pomegranate molasses. Served alongside entrees is pide, a puffy flatbread bread with sesame seeds and black cumin, and rice. Appetizers include chargrilled eggplant and oven-warmed hummus, while entrees range from lamb kebab to a vegan guvec stew.
Dining and shopping are a perfect match
Even if you're not shopping for furniture or home goods, places like Depot 62 and IKEA can be visited just for food. Whether you're in the mood for IKEA's iconic Swedish meatballs or a traditional Turkish dish, this hybrid concept helps businesses diversify their income streams. For customers, it eliminates the need to make an extra stop to grab a bite to eat. We also see this in supermarkets — many popular grocery stores offer a deli or hot bar for in-store dining so customers don't have to shop on an empty stomach.
Operating as a retailer also provides more of a curated and stimulating ambiance for diners. Depot 62 is listed as a restaurant on Google Maps with a rating of 4.5 stars, and, naturally, a highly rated restaurant is a great way to draw customers in. Chances are they'll want to walk around the store after their meal and (possibly) spend more money.
The restaurant-retail concept is genius, and if you're craving more experiences like this, a few other examples exist. Terrain is a home and garden store chain on the East Coast and in California, with several locations hosting a cafe that serves up a seasonal menu. ABC Carpet & Home, a furniture and carpet retailer in New York, also operates three restaurants where the products it stocks are displayed throughout the eateries. Finally, Cracker Barrel, the iconic chain that serves up Southern comfort food, also hosts a retail section with home goods and gifts.