The Vermont Restaurant That Doubles As An IKEA-Esque Furniture Store

Eating and shopping go hand in hand. Calories are needed to peruse and purchase, and we see this concept work very well at IKEA. No one wants to make home decor decisions on an empty stomach! Naturally, similar to IKEA, an independent store in Manchester, Vermont, has capitalized on the combined "eat and shop for furniture" concept. While IKEA highlights Swedish concepts in both furniture design and food menu, Depot 62 showcases its Turkish and Mediterranean roots.

Originally from Turkey, Alp Basdogan opened the hybrid restaurant-retailer in 2005. The furnishing department of the establishment is modern with international design, offering Turkish rugs, handmade decor, and eccentric furniture inspired by nature and earth tones. The food menu reflects the same themes of the furniture section: It's earthy, slow-cooked with intention, and internationally inspired. Menu items are inspired by Turkey and the Southeast Mediterranean, and dishes are cooked in a wood-fired oven at 700 degrees. Many dishes are served up to be shared in a guvec, a traditional Turkish earthenware pot.

If you've never had Turkish food before, Depot 62 explains on its menu that sweet and sour is a flavor combination commonly found in traditional Turkish dishes, with important spices being black pepper, sumac, and pomegranate molasses. Served alongside entrees is pide, a puffy flatbread bread with sesame seeds and black cumin, and rice. Appetizers include chargrilled eggplant and oven-warmed hummus, while entrees range from lamb kebab to a vegan guvec stew.