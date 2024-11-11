The Store-Bought Condiment That Will Elevate Canned Tuna

Whether or not you remember how it got in the back of your pantry, canned tuna is a food that should never go unappreciated. Cheap, ready-to-eat, and packed with protein, there's a reason tuna is one of the top canned meats to keep on hand. If canned tuna has any flaws, it might be its flavor. By itself, it's often bland and can be a bit dry. Fortunately, there's no shortage of ingredients that can add depth and excitement to even the plainest tinned fish. For those who like to bring the heat when they chow down, try adding a dash or two of hot sauce to your next canned tuna meal.

Hot sauce doesn't just turn up the heat of canned tuna; depending on the brand, it can also bring smokiness, acidity, or even a hint of sweetness. There's no real trick to making this combination work. Simply grab a container or three of the best store-bought canned tuna and a bottle of the hot stuff while grocery shopping. Drain the tuna and add hot sauce drop by drop until you're satisfied with the fire factor.