Make Your Own Black Vodka To Add A Spooky Twist To Your Cocktails
Half the fun of making a cocktail isn't just the taste — it's all about the aesthetic. Vodka is one of the most popular liquors for cocktails because its neutral flavor gets along with a range of mixers, liqueurs, and spirits. Part of the appeal is that it looks clear, meaning you can make it any hue of the rainbow. Adding a pop of color with fruit purée, lime wedges, grenadine, or blue curaçao are popular methods for making your vodka cocktails stand out. After all, there's nothing more satisfying than making a drink that looks like a magical potion from a video game.
Leveling up your vodka by turning it black is the perfect cosmetic buff during spooky season or any time you want to add a little darkness — and you don't have to crack open a store-bought bottle of black vodka like Blavod or Absolut 100 to do it. Revel in the night and call forth this great spirit yourself with a bit of food coloring. It's easier than you think.
How to make black vodka
The easiest way of making your own black vodka involves nothing more than some food dye from the baking aisle at your grocery store. For this recipe, you'll want a standard red, green, and blue dye — nothing neon. You'll only need a couple of drops of each, but the best way to achieve a rich black is to add equal parts blue and red with slightly less green. You're going for a cool tone, not a brown color. Shake until it's mixed (if you're making a single glass, stirring will work too). You can also use black food dye, but make sure to add enough or mix it with the other dyes so that you don't end up with a murky gray.
Don't worry if you or someone at your function can't ingest food dyes. Everyone can still enjoy a spooky cocktail — just substitute dye with organic black rice. Infuse 1 cup of black rice into one bottle of vodka for a few days until you can see the color seep in. The liquid will absorb the color without having a noticeable difference in taste. All you have to do is shake, strain, and enjoy.
Elevate your spooky spirit
There are other ways to transform your black vodka cocktails into every shade of the night. Infuse dark fruits like blueberries, blackberries, and elderberries for deeper flavors and colors. Introduce black raspberry liqueur to the mix for a drink that puts up a dark facade before showing its sweet side.
If you're craving something bitter inside and out, mix black coffee liqueur with your vodka to make an extra dark black Russian cocktail. Turn it into an espresso martini by adding espresso and simple syrup for an added caffeine kick. Go beyond mixers and liqueurs by making your black vodka cocktails more impressive with some fancy ice. You can use the food dye trick or freeze some black cherries and blackberries inside. For more dessert-inspired drinks, freezing dark chocolate with a hint of nutmeg or cinnamon can get you in the mood for winter.
If black is your happiest color, these ideas should help you conjure a spooky twist to your cocktail. Make your own black vodka or grab one from the store for a drink that can steal the show by embracing the shadows — no cauldron needed.