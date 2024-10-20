Make Your Own Black Vodka To Add A Spooky Twist To Your Cocktails

Half the fun of making a cocktail isn't just the taste — it's all about the aesthetic. Vodka is one of the most popular liquors for cocktails because its neutral flavor gets along with a range of mixers, liqueurs, and spirits. Part of the appeal is that it looks clear, meaning you can make it any hue of the rainbow. Adding a pop of color with fruit purée, lime wedges, grenadine, or blue curaçao are popular methods for making your vodka cocktails stand out. After all, there's nothing more satisfying than making a drink that looks like a magical potion from a video game.

Leveling up your vodka by turning it black is the perfect cosmetic buff during spooky season or any time you want to add a little darkness — and you don't have to crack open a store-bought bottle of black vodka like Blavod or Absolut 100 to do it. Revel in the night and call forth this great spirit yourself with a bit of food coloring. It's easier than you think.