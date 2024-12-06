Is Deli Meat Safe To Eat While Pregnant?

There are many things you should steer clear of during pregnancy, such as alcohol and raw seafood. While these are commonly known and fairly sensible (alcohol can harm the baby, and raw seafood can expose you to mercury, bacteria, and potential parasites), there's another food to avoid that many folks don't know about — deli meat. Lunch meat is a sandwich staple; it's at almost every store, served at some restaurants, and even used in many kid's lunches! So, how could it possibly be harmful?

The reason why doctors advise pregnant people to avoid lunch meat is because of Listeria, a bacteria that causes listeriosis when consumed. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, pregnant people are at a significantly increased risk for listeriosis because their immunity is compromised during that time, making them more susceptible to harmful bacteria. In the unfortunate case that a pregnant person contracts listeriosis, it can cause extreme harm to the fetus, including health problems post-birth, such as intellectual or physical disabilities. In some cases, it can even cause miscarriages, stillbirths, or early labor.

That said, lunch meat is a food option many people rely on, and some can't afford to give it up. Fortunately, there is a way to safely consume deli meat even if you're pregnant. The key is to heat it, and other cold cuts, to 165 degrees Fahrenheit before consuming it. At this temperature, you can kill Listeria bacteria. Lunch meat can be heated in a skillet or microwave until it's steaming.