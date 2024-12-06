Is Deli Meat Safe To Eat While Pregnant?
There are many things you should steer clear of during pregnancy, such as alcohol and raw seafood. While these are commonly known and fairly sensible (alcohol can harm the baby, and raw seafood can expose you to mercury, bacteria, and potential parasites), there's another food to avoid that many folks don't know about — deli meat. Lunch meat is a sandwich staple; it's at almost every store, served at some restaurants, and even used in many kid's lunches! So, how could it possibly be harmful?
The reason why doctors advise pregnant people to avoid lunch meat is because of Listeria, a bacteria that causes listeriosis when consumed. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, pregnant people are at a significantly increased risk for listeriosis because their immunity is compromised during that time, making them more susceptible to harmful bacteria. In the unfortunate case that a pregnant person contracts listeriosis, it can cause extreme harm to the fetus, including health problems post-birth, such as intellectual or physical disabilities. In some cases, it can even cause miscarriages, stillbirths, or early labor.
That said, lunch meat is a food option many people rely on, and some can't afford to give it up. Fortunately, there is a way to safely consume deli meat even if you're pregnant. The key is to heat it, and other cold cuts, to 165 degrees Fahrenheit before consuming it. At this temperature, you can kill Listeria bacteria. Lunch meat can be heated in a skillet or microwave until it's steaming.
Pregnancy-friendly alternatives to lunch meat
If you're craving a sandwich but don't want to take chances with lunch meat while pregnant, the good news is that there are plenty of alternatives. The key is to look for fresh options rather than pre-packaged ones. This cuts out a lot of commercial processing, which is where deli meat is most likely to be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.
Some safer sandwich ideas with protein for pregnant people include grilled cheese, rotisserie chicken, and bacon sandwiches. Best of all, you can get pretty creative with these ingredients. For example, swap out butter for mayo in your grilled cheese for extra flavor, and add some bacon for a bit of crunch. Likewise, a simple bacon and mayo sandwich or BLT is perfect if you need something savory fast when the cravings kick in. If you're using rotisserie chicken, you can add some pesto, tomato, and mozzarella for a super flavorful bite. Just make sure the mozzarella is pasteurized, because unpasteurized soft cheeses can carry a Listeria risk, too. In fact, a few brands of soft cheeses sold at Aldi were recalled in November 2024 for potential contamination.
While using freshly cooked meat will reduce your risk of exposure to Listeria, it's also important to stay up-to-date on outbreaks and recalls. Staying informed is just as important as reducing potential exposure, because even foods like frozen waffles have been recalled due to Listeria. That said, if you're careful and a bit creative, you can still enjoy incredibly delicious food throughout your entire pregnancy, with or without lunch meat.