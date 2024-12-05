4 Tips For Better Results When Cooking Meat In The Air Fryer
Pan-searing and baking meat dishes can be a hassle and take a long time to clean up — isn't it great that air fryers slash that effort in half? They cut down the use of oils and prevent food from sticking to the cooking surface, which is why many people opt for these handy appliances when cooking proteins. However, these machines can't do everything, especially without some extra consideration. In particular, there are still steps home cooks should take to get the most out of their air-fried meat. Chowhound exclusively spoke to Senior Demo Chef Rachel Buck from the Ninja Test Kitchen, which is run by the leading producer of air fryers, to offer some insight. She shared the best tips for cooking meat in an air fryer with us, starting with the preparation.
By circulating hot air, air fryers achieve crispy results without juices, oils, or fats, but that means maintaining moisture can be a bit trickier. "Marinating meats adds moisture and flavor, which is particularly helpful for lean meats like brisket, chicken, or turkey breast," Buck says. Food scientists suggest marinating meat to make it more tender as well. To get symmetrical pieces of protein, Buck also recommends using a meat mallet or asking the butcher for help. "Thicker cuts of meat like chicken breasts or steaks can be pounded out or cut to ensure even cooking," she says.
Pay attention to temperature when air frying proteins
While some people judge doneness based on the color of their meat, it's still best to check the internal temperature using a meat thermometer. Rachel Buck says that checking the internal temperature can also ensure you're not overcooking, especially since air fryers cook so quickly. The thermometer she suggests using is the Ninja ProChef Wireless Meat Thermometer, but a similar one will do, too.
Just because the meat hits its optimal temp doesn't mean that you should eat it right away, though. "Let the chicken or meat rest for a few minutes after cooking to allow juices to redistribute and maintain tenderness," Buck advises. In other words, the meat finishes absorbing heat and moisture once it's plated. Since steaks served at restaurants can arrive very hot, for instance, chefs are accounting for the fact that it'll need to cool down and rest first before you take a bite. Home cooks using an air fryer should do the same.
As with any appliance, people will have to adapt their culinary knowledge to get the most out of their tools. Some foods are easier to make than others, of course, and the best meats for air frying are chicken breasts, pork belly, steaks, meatballs, sausages, and pork chops. Thick-battered dishes like tempura might not fare so well. Hopefully, these tips from the Ninja Test Kitchen will help air fryer fans achieve their perfect protein.