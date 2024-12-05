4 Tips For Better Results When Cooking Meat In The Air Fryer

While some people judge doneness based on the color of their meat, it's still best to check the internal temperature using a meat thermometer. Rachel Buck says that checking the internal temperature can also ensure you're not overcooking, especially since air fryers cook so quickly. The thermometer she suggests using is the Ninja ProChef Wireless Meat Thermometer, but a similar one will do, too.

Just because the meat hits its optimal temp doesn't mean that you should eat it right away, though. "Let the chicken or meat rest for a few minutes after cooking to allow juices to redistribute and maintain tenderness," Buck advises. In other words, the meat finishes absorbing heat and moisture once it's plated. Since steaks served at restaurants can arrive very hot, for instance, chefs are accounting for the fact that it'll need to cool down and rest first before you take a bite. Home cooks using an air fryer should do the same.

As with any appliance, people will have to adapt their culinary knowledge to get the most out of their tools. Some foods are easier to make than others, of course, and the best meats for air frying are chicken breasts, pork belly, steaks, meatballs, sausages, and pork chops. Thick-battered dishes like tempura might not fare so well. Hopefully, these tips from the Ninja Test Kitchen will help air fryer fans achieve their perfect protein.