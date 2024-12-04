The One Thing You Should Avoid Ordering At Fast Food Burger Chains

A visit to your local fast food burger joint is simple, or, at least, should be. You roll into the drive-through and then roll out with food in hand. And you may think that every item on that glowing wall-sized menu is made equally. But you'd be wrong. In fact, there are some items that you are simply better off avoiding entirely. Chief among them? Grilled chicken. The reasons for this are manifold.

For one, grilled chicken simply isn't the focal point of a burger joint's menu. Rather, it usually serves as an afterthought, with many fast food places producing rubbery pucks of grilled meat with false grill marks pressed on for effect. On a Reddit thread asking fast food workers about the foods they should avoid, one user noted that grilled chicken and chicken tenders took a longer amount of time to prepare than other menu items.

They continued, noting that "...tenders took forever to cook and we didn't really make them that often, so most times they were made to order." According to the poster, the grilled chicken also sat out for extended periods of time before being served. This means that your grilled chicken has most likely spent a good amount of time sitting out before they get to you, and you are likely to end up with a dry, stale, and tasteless bit of chicken. No, thank you.