The Wine Glass Mistake You Probably Don't Realize You're Making

Sometimes, there's nothing like indulging in a nice bottle of wine at the end of the day. Take a close look at the glass in your hand, though. Sure, it's a wine glass, but it's possible you still made a mistake, and not in the way you're holding it. Believe it or not, certain glasses work best with certain wines. A smaller white wine glass is doing your cabernet a disservice, while sipping a pinot grigio from the large, wide bowl of a cabernet sauvignon glass means missing out on the more delicate characteristics of the wine. Of course, you can drink wine any way you want. But would you automatically grab a beer stein or shot glass to sip that merlot? Unlikely. So why not take another step and use the right wine glass for the job?

"One of the biggest mistakes novice wine drinkers make is drinking wine out of the wrong glassware," said Maximilian Riedel, the CEO and president of Riedel, in an exclusive talk with Chowhound. The company is a premiere manufacturer of glassware, and his family has been working with glass in some fashion since the 1750s and began making specialty designs for specific wine varietals in the 1980s. "The shape of the wine glass can really impact how wine tastes on your palate," he said.