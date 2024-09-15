The Right Way To Hold A Wine Glass For The Uninitiated

If you're new to wine, there's a lot to learn. It's exhilarating and exciting but sometimes confusing with all the talk of varietals, wine regions and their specific offerings, and topics like sulfites in wine. Then, there's the question of how to hold a wine glass. It may sound trivial to the uninitiated, but it matters if you want to experience the wine's flavors and other characteristics to their fullest extent.

To learn exactly how to hold a wine glass, Chowhound spoke to Maximilian Riedel, 11th-generation CEO and President of Riedel — The Wine Glass Company. According to Riedel, "The proper way to hold a stemmed wine glass is to clasp the stem between your thumb, pointer, and middle finger. You will then use your ring finger to hold the glass under the base."

If you pick up a glass and follow Riedel's guidance, you'll notice two things: It's easier to swirl the wine, a vital step for aeration, without it splashing out. You'll also find that your fingers are making the least possible contact with the glass's bowl. This is perhaps the most vital reason to hold your glass of vino with this finger positioning. As Riedel says, "It's best to hold the wine by the stem, as holding the bowl of the glass can, over time, warm the wine in the glass."

