Your Hot Dogs Deserve A Crispy Cheese Shell

Hot dogs are a timeless American food best enjoyed under stadium headlights and ultraviolet fireworks. Or, of course, from that trusty street vendor who sets up shop outside the club at 3 a.m. Wherever you're eating one, a hot dog is typically assembled with a soft split top bun stuffed with a frankfurter and topped with ketchup, mustard, and relish. Although this timeless combination is a tried and true masterpiece, there are no laws against shaking up hot dog traditions – just ask Chicago. But we're not talking about adding a pickle spear, tomato wedges, and a sport pepper to a hot dog, we're talking about encasing the hot dog in a crispy cheese shell.

When cheese is browned, it takes on a rich, nutty, buttery, and complex taste. By heating cheese over the stove until it's charred with a golden brown hue and using it to wrap hot dog wiener up like a burrito, you give a plain-tasting Frankfurt a surprising trim of crusty, cheesy, flavor-packed goodness. Not only does it improve the taste of a hot dog, but the crispy crunch of the cheese is also the perfect textural contrast to the tender meat and cloud-like bun, making the mouthfeel of the handheld entree all the more satisfying and dynamic. Plus, cheese is a versatile ingredient that marries well with the classic hot dog fixings, ensuring you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite toppings. Want an even bigger blast of cheese? Ditch the bun altogether and use the crispy cheese in place of bread.