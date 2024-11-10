How To Perfectly Roast Frozen Butternut Squash In One Step
Looking to whip up immaculate, restaurant-quality roasted butternut squash without the tedious peeling and chopping? With a bag of frozen butternut squash and one simple technique, you will have perfectly caramelized, crispy-edged squash on the table in under 25 minutes. All you need to do is preheat your baking sheet on the lowest rack in the oven, which is the hottest part of the oven. This trick works because once the frozen pieces of squash make contact with the heated tray, the ice evaporates, allowing the squash to start caramelizing. Paired with the crucial factor of rack placement when preparing baked and roasted dishes, you are in for a delectable, caramelized treat.
Set the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and while the oven is heating up, prepare your frozen butternut squash by tossing in a generous amount of olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice until evenly coated. Once the oven is heated up, place the squash in an even layer onto the preheated baking tray. Roast until you achieve the desired balance of tender and crispy and ensure that the squash is evenly cooked. What you're left with are pieces of succulent, creamy butternut squash with perfectly crisped edges and a naturally sweet, caramelized flavor. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days, though they're so delicious they might not last that long.
Serve up your roasted butternut squash
Now that you have the secret to the perfect roasted butternut squash, it's time to put the trick to use in a few different dishes. This humble fall-favorite squash is versatile in its applications and can elevate your recipe with a touch of sweetness, making it a great addition to both sweet and savory preparations.
Hosting a holiday gathering? Consider serving the roasted cubes as a simple side with fresh herbs like sage or thyme, a drizzle of maple syrup, and toasted pecans. Puree the squash in a comforting bowl of roasted butternut squash soup (don't forget the toasted pumpkin seeds), or swap out the pumpkin in a flavorful Thai-inspired coconut stew. Try adding the roasted squash to an autumnal grain bowl, a warm salad, or even as a base for a creamy butternut squash sauce for pasta. Whether you're having a cozy night in or participating in a holiday potluck, let your roasted butternut squash shine in all its versatile, golden glory.