Looking to whip up immaculate, restaurant-quality roasted butternut squash without the tedious peeling and chopping? With a bag of frozen butternut squash and one simple technique, you will have perfectly caramelized, crispy-edged squash on the table in under 25 minutes. All you need to do is preheat your baking sheet on the lowest rack in the oven, which is the hottest part of the oven. This trick works because once the frozen pieces of squash make contact with the heated tray, the ice evaporates, allowing the squash to start caramelizing. Paired with the crucial factor of rack placement when preparing baked and roasted dishes, you are in for a delectable, caramelized treat.

Set the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and while the oven is heating up, prepare your frozen butternut squash by tossing in a generous amount of olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice until evenly coated. Once the oven is heated up, place the squash in an even layer onto the preheated baking tray. Roast until you achieve the desired balance of tender and crispy and ensure that the squash is evenly cooked. What you're left with are pieces of succulent, creamy butternut squash with perfectly crisped edges and a naturally sweet, caramelized flavor. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days, though they're so delicious they might not last that long.