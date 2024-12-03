Make Your Air Fryer Panko Chicken Taste Deep Fried With One Extra Step

The air fryer is an excellent kitchen tool for a wide range of dishes. The device allows for the preparation of entrees with much less fuss, using a hot convective air flow to inspire crispy browning. While it's not quite traditional frying — there's no oil utilized for cooking — it's a worthy substitute. And one of the best meats to cook in the air fryer is breaded chicken.

After all, with a bit of know-how, you can even make air fryer panko chicken feel and taste like it was deep fried, all without the hassle of an oily fryer setup. Just follow some guidance from expert Rachel Buck, a senior demo chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound. Intricately familiar with the machine, she highlights the technique that is all about the details. In addition to crafting a tasty batter and monitoring cooking times, her advice is to "lightly spray the breaded chicken with oil before cooking." Just a scant application will do wonders with the texture, impressing diners with the crispy result.