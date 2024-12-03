Make Your Air Fryer Panko Chicken Taste Deep Fried With One Extra Step
The air fryer is an excellent kitchen tool for a wide range of dishes. The device allows for the preparation of entrees with much less fuss, using a hot convective air flow to inspire crispy browning. While it's not quite traditional frying — there's no oil utilized for cooking — it's a worthy substitute. And one of the best meats to cook in the air fryer is breaded chicken.
After all, with a bit of know-how, you can even make air fryer panko chicken feel and taste like it was deep fried, all without the hassle of an oily fryer setup. Just follow some guidance from expert Rachel Buck, a senior demo chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound. Intricately familiar with the machine, she highlights the technique that is all about the details. In addition to crafting a tasty batter and monitoring cooking times, her advice is to "lightly spray the breaded chicken with oil before cooking." Just a scant application will do wonders with the texture, impressing diners with the crispy result.
Use breading to dredge your chicken before spraying with oil
Due to the porous basket setup, air fryers aren't meant to prepare foods covered in a liquid coating. This poses an issue when crafting the perfect fried chicken using methods with a runny batter. So instead, Senior Demo Chef Rachel Buck recommends that you "follow a simple breading procedure using flour, beaten eggs, and panko breadcrumbs," thereby creating more of a dredged exterior. Such a combination will still stick, and since there's less agitation in an air fryer, you won't need to worry as much about durability. For a twist, "you can add a little grated parmesan cheese to the panko," thereby creating extra flavor and crispiness, she says.
Once you've adhered your panko breading to the chicken, it's time to spray with oil. The maneuver significantly enhances the sensation of deep-fried food, causing more crisping and color. Just ensure you're "flipping the chicken halfway through" so that the chicken's evenly prepared, Buck advises. Furthermore, don't make the common air fryer mistake when cooking chicken, which is overcooking, and you'll have a beautiful batch of air-fried chicken as a result.