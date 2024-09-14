The Mistake You're Making When Cooking Chicken Thighs In The Air Fryer

When air fryer chicken thighs are done right, there are few things that can compare to the combination of ultra juicy meat and crispy skin (plus the time saved is a nice bonus!). But when they go wrong, you'll be left with dry, tough meat that lacks flavor. Here's the mistake you're making when preparing chicken thighs in the air fryer: You're overcooking them.

The reason so many people make this mistake is because they tend to follow online recipes to a T and fail to consider the specifics of their situations. For starters, all air fryers are different; they come in different sizes and different wattages. That means that cook times and temperatures may vary. You may also have very large or very small chicken thighs, which could affect the cooking time.

Another variable that could impact doneness is the temperature of the protein prior to cooking. If your chicken thighs are resting at room temperature for 30 minutes before going into the air fryer, they will cook quicker than chicken thighs that were pulled straight from the refrigerator.

The only reasonable way to check your air fryer chicken thighs for doneness is to use a meat thermometer to measure temperature at the thickest part of the thigh. Shoot for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to know that piece is safe for consumption.

