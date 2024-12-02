What Brand Of Ketchup Does McDonald's Use?

As fast-food restaurants grew in popularity during the mid-1900s and beyond, some of their menu items developed a cult following. These days, the world is filled with people who choose Wendy's for its Frosty, Burger King for its signature Whopper, and McDonald's for its french fries — just to name a few. But if you're a true fast-food connoisseur, you might notice that McDonald's ketchup has a semi-sweet, acidic flavor that somehow tastes different than anything on store shelves. That's because the burger giant doesn't actually source its ketchup from another company. It makes its own version of the condiment, known as "Fancy" ketchup.

No, the Fancy label isn't self-proclaimed. It's actually a certification the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives to ketchup brands in the United States that use high-quality ingredients. It has to be made from at least 1/3 tomato solids, which helps give it its rich color, texture, and flavor. After ketchup's bizarre evolution, there are four grades of standard tomato ketchup, with Grade A the highest. This is where McDonald's ketchup falls.