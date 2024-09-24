The Easy Advice To Remember When Adding Tequila To Spritz Cocktails

When you order a spritz at a restaurant, you tend to know what to expect. Most spritzes are fruity, citrusy, or floral, with a fun, bubbly texture from a signature base of sparkling white wine and a splash of club soda. That said, these drinks can still pack a good amount of alcohol, as in addition to the white wine, they tend to have a light liquor, such as the Italian aperitif Aperol in a beloved Aperol spritz. But what about adding tequila? Sabato Sagaria, Beverage Director of Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality Group, has a pro tip for easily creating spritz recipes with the popular distilled liquor.

Advertisement

Respect Hospitality Group operates three restaurants in NYC — Forgione, Trattoria One Fifth, and Peasant — all of which offer a selection of creative alcoholic beverages spearheaded by Sagaria. When it comes to creating new cocktail combinations, he tells Chowhound exclusively, "I usually start with tried-and-true combos as building blocks." Therefore, if you want to add tequila to a spritz, it's best to look at already-known tequila drinks. "Cocktails like the Paloma or the Margarita are great inspirations," he notes and suggests, "For example, Tequila, Limoncello, Prosecco, and soda, or Tequila with Hella bitters and soda, make for a delicious spritz discovery."