Why You Should Cook Tofu In The Air Fryer

Although cooking tofu can be tricky to perfect, air-frying food is notoriously easy. With a few simple tips in mind, you'll have a simple and swift tofu recipe worth returning to time and time again.

Tofu comes in various forms — silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm. Because it contains the least amount of moisture, extra-firm tofu is your best bet for achieving a batch that holds it shape and develops that must-have crunch. However, extra-firm tofu is still packed in water, so you'll need to drain and press it before air-frying. Simply remove the water and tofu from its packaging, wrap it in paper towels to absorb the liquid, and use a heavy item to press the water out — think cast iron pans, textbooks, or a coffee pot filled with water (careful not to knock it over). If you don't want to MacGyver one, invest in a proper tofu press for convenience.

Although an air fryer can give tofu a toasty flavor, marinating and seasoning it before cooking makes it even tastier. If you don't have a go-to tofu marinate, try a combination of soy sauce, miso paste, sriracha, and honey for a sticky, sweet, and savory recipe. When it comes to seasonings, tossing tofu in a small amount of oil with your favorite spice blend will evenly coat the tofu for uniform browning and a well-distributed flavor. A tablespoon of cornstarch and a breadcrumb coating can make air-fried tofu even crispier. Be careful not to overcrowd the air fryer basket to avoid uneven cooking. Once complete, use air-fried tofu for satay-style skewers, Buddha bowls, or spring rolls.