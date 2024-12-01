Why You Should Cook Tofu In The Air Fryer
A staple ingredient for vegetarians and vegans, tofu is a versatile and customizable protein that can fill out sandwiches, zhuzh up stir-fries, and even thicken your favorite soups. Although there are many ways to prepare it, air-frying tofu is one of the best ways to transform it into a restaurant-quality plant-based protein source.
Tofu has an inherently mild taste and a moist, custard-like texture that can benefit from the old air fryer treatment. Air fryers circulate hot air around food in a compact space, ensuring even cooking and a golden-brown crunch that metamorphoses the delicate consistency of tofu into a firm, crunchy delicacy. Air frying tofu triggers the Maillard reaction — a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars, which not only facilitates browning, but also a deeper, toastier, and more complex flavor on the surface of tofu. Although you can achieve a similar effect using an oven, air fryers work twice as fast as conventional ovens, saving you both time and money on your electric bill. Unlike shallow and deep-frying cooking methods, air-frying tofu requires only a small amount of oil, sparing you from using a significant portion of your favorite cooking oil. Fast, efficient, and money and ingredient saving — what's not to love?
Tips for air-frying tofu
Although cooking tofu can be tricky to perfect, air-frying food is notoriously easy. With a few simple tips in mind, you'll have a simple and swift tofu recipe worth returning to time and time again.
Tofu comes in various forms — silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm. Because it contains the least amount of moisture, extra-firm tofu is your best bet for achieving a batch that holds it shape and develops that must-have crunch. However, extra-firm tofu is still packed in water, so you'll need to drain and press it before air-frying. Simply remove the water and tofu from its packaging, wrap it in paper towels to absorb the liquid, and use a heavy item to press the water out — think cast iron pans, textbooks, or a coffee pot filled with water (careful not to knock it over). If you don't want to MacGyver one, invest in a proper tofu press for convenience.
Although an air fryer can give tofu a toasty flavor, marinating and seasoning it before cooking makes it even tastier. If you don't have a go-to tofu marinate, try a combination of soy sauce, miso paste, sriracha, and honey for a sticky, sweet, and savory recipe. When it comes to seasonings, tossing tofu in a small amount of oil with your favorite spice blend will evenly coat the tofu for uniform browning and a well-distributed flavor. A tablespoon of cornstarch and a breadcrumb coating can make air-fried tofu even crispier. Be careful not to overcrowd the air fryer basket to avoid uneven cooking. Once complete, use air-fried tofu for satay-style skewers, Buddha bowls, or spring rolls.