The Right Way To Reheat Brisket So It Doesn't Dry Out
Like most large-format meats — Thanksgiving roasted turkey, prime rib, and a whole tenderloin come to mind — brisket makes frequent appearances at celebrations with large groups. Although it takes all day and then some to prepare, it's an otherwise relatively low-lift choice for satiating a large number of people. Plus, if you order a packer cut (also known as the whole brisket), you can serve even more with a wider variety of fattiness. But, even if you calibrate the size just right and prepare your brisket to a finish so delicious that leftovers seem inconceivable, you might still end up with some extra. This is, as always, better than the alternative. However, whether you freeze any excess or just keep it in the refrigerator for a few days, you want it to return to its original glory upon reheating.
Derek Piva, the executive chef of The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, tells Chowhound exclusively that, like making a brisket to begin with, patience is the key to successfully reheating it. "Reheat brisket slowly, covered, in a 300°F oven with some reserved cooking liquid to keep it moist," he says. "If reheating slices, wrap them in foil with a bit of liquid to steam gently and retain their texture."
Consistency is key to reheating
Derek Piva's advice tracks with the conventional wisdom that you should typically reheat leftovers the same way you first cooked them. Similarly, when reheating a lasagna, you also want to introduce a little liquid and pop it in the oven to prevent it from drying out. Likewise, prime rib should also be reheated in the oven after a little ad hoc baste. In most cases, you want to avoid the kitchen appliance seemingly made for this very task: The microwave. While convenient, it usually has an unintended drying effect that robs the lovingly prepared protein of its literal and figurative juice.
One exception, and a reliable alternative, is the good ol' air fryer, which contradicts that conventional wisdom by warming plenty of disparate foodstuffs with aplomb. The air fryer's effectiveness in this regard, whether you use the appliance to reheat ribs or crispy-crusted pizza, is largely due to its shared DNA with a convection oven, as both circulate super hot air; an air fryer simply does so on a smaller scale.