The Right Way To Reheat Brisket So It Doesn't Dry Out

Like most large-format meats — Thanksgiving roasted turkey, prime rib, and a whole tenderloin come to mind — brisket makes frequent appearances at celebrations with large groups. Although it takes all day and then some to prepare, it's an otherwise relatively low-lift choice for satiating a large number of people. Plus, if you order a packer cut (also known as the whole brisket), you can serve even more with a wider variety of fattiness. But, even if you calibrate the size just right and prepare your brisket to a finish so delicious that leftovers seem inconceivable, you might still end up with some extra. This is, as always, better than the alternative. However, whether you freeze any excess or just keep it in the refrigerator for a few days, you want it to return to its original glory upon reheating.

Derek Piva, the executive chef of The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, tells Chowhound exclusively that, like making a brisket to begin with, patience is the key to successfully reheating it. "Reheat brisket slowly, covered, in a 300°F oven with some reserved cooking liquid to keep it moist," he says. "If reheating slices, wrap them in foil with a bit of liquid to steam gently and retain their texture."