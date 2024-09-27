The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Ribs In Your Air Fryer

Whether you prefer them dripping with barbecue sauce or seasoned with a super spicy dry rub, a rack of ribs is only as good as its texture. Ideally, ribs should be juicy and tender on the inside and have a slightly firm, charred bite on the outside. It's hard to beat the texture of ribs straight from the grill, but you can get pretty close when reheating your leftovers as long as you use the right equipment; in this case, an air fryer. Microwaves are quick, but they can reheat the ribs unevenly and leave them unpleasantly chewy. And while leftover ribs can be warmed up in the oven, this method is more time consuming. Air fryers use the same technology as convection ovens, but work much faster so you can start chowing down sooner.

If you're ready for a second serving of the smoky sweet barbecue beef short ribs you made last night, first preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, take the ribs out of the fridge and let them sit on the counter so they start to warm up. Once the air fryer is ready, put a layer of ribs in the basket, making sure not to overcrowd them. It's generally a good idea to flip them halfway through; depending on their size, it can take a total of anywhere from three to seven minutes for the ribs to heat up, so keep an eye on them.